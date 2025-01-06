What's the story

The trailer for Abhishek Kapoor's much-anticipated action-adventure film, Azaad, has dropped.

The movie marks the debut of Aaman Devgan (Ajay Devgn's nephew) and Rasha Thadani (Raveena Tandon's daughter), whose performances in the teaser received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Now, with the release of this gripping trailer, fans are eagerly looking forward to their big-screen debut.

The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is slated to hit theaters on January 17.