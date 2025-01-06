'Azaad' trailer: Ajay Devgn leads with power, Aaman-Rasha bring heart
What's the story
The trailer for Abhishek Kapoor's much-anticipated action-adventure film, Azaad, has dropped.
The movie marks the debut of Aaman Devgan (Ajay Devgn's nephew) and Rasha Thadani (Raveena Tandon's daughter), whose performances in the teaser received an enthusiastic response from the audience.
Now, with the release of this gripping trailer, fans are eagerly looking forward to their big-screen debut.
The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is slated to hit theaters on January 17.
Star-studded cast
'Azaad' features Devgn in a powerful role
Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India—Azaad promises a captivating tale of courage and determination.
The story follows a skilled horseman, portrayed by Devgn, who narrowly escapes the ruthless clutches of the British army.
His journey takes a dramatic turn when his trusted horse goes missing, pushing him to undertake a daring quest alongside a young boy, played by Devgan.
Thadani makes her debut as a royal family member, while Diana Penty takes on the role of Devgn's romantic interest.
Check out the trailer yet?
Kuch rishton ko hum chunte; aur kuch humein....🐎#AzaadTrailer out now.— RSVP (@RSVPMovies) January 6, 2025
on big screens on 17th January 2025.
Witness the adventure of #Azaad
Anticipation building
Kapoor and debutants shared their excitement for 'Azaad'
Kapoor, known for launching new talent and helming films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is excited about Azaad.
He said, "Azaad is a long-held vision that has finally come to life."
"This film is a testament to the transformative power of human-animal connections and I firmly believe its universal themes will strike a chord with audiences of all ages."
Meanwhile, Thadani said she couldn't be more grateful to Kapoor for giving her this opportunity.