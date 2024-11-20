Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn is considering Vicky Kaushal for a key role in his upcoming directorial project, alongside Akshay Kumar.

The film, still in early development, is expected to start production by late 2022.

Devgn, currently busy with other projects, plans to reveal more details about this venture soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vicky Kaushal might join Akshay Kumar for a film

Vicky Kaushal might join Akshay in Ajay Devgn's next directorial

By Tanvi Gupta 12:25 pm Nov 20, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Vicky Kaushal might soon team up with Akshay Kumar in Ajay Devgn's next directorial, an action-comedy. Kumar's presence in Devgn's project was announced recently, marking their seventh collaboration after hits like Suhaag (1994), Khakee (2004), Insan (2005), Simmba (2018), Sooryavanshi (2021), and Singham Again. Now, reports suggest plans are afoot to rope in more A-list actors in the project, with Kaushal being a potential addition.

Mutual respect

Devgn's admiration for Kaushal could lead to collaboration

Per Mid-Day, Devgn is reportedly impressed with Kaushal's dedication toward his craft and is considering him for a pivotal role in the film. A source close to the project revealed that Devgn finds the idea of pairing Kumar and Kaushal intriguing as their roles are complementary. The insider also disclosed that Kumar is excited about the script as it allows him to display his skills in both action and comedy genres.

Production timeline

Devgn's upcoming film is in the early stages of development

The first draft of Devgn's film is reportedly ready, which means the project is still in its nascent stage. The insider hinted that thanks to Devgn's meticulous planning, the film should be up and running by September or October next year. But till then, Kumar's calendar is packed. Currently, Devgn is busy shooting Son of Sardaar 2 and has other projects lined up including De De Pyaar De 2, Rangers, and Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4.

Director's words

Devgn's recent statement about the upcoming project

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) over the weekend, Devgn spoke about his upcoming directorial venture. He said they plan to reveal more details about this project later. "Already, we have a project in the works where Akshay stars and I serve as director. We will discuss it later; it is still a bit premature," he said.