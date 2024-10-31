Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood's Diwali releases have seen a mix of hits and flops over the years.

Blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Salman Khan's Hum Saath-Saath Hain set the festive mood, while recent hits include Golmaal Again and Tiger 3.

However, not all releases struck gold, with films like Thugs of Hindostan and Ram Setu failing to impress at the box office.

Bollywood's Diwali hits and misses: A detailed look

By Tanvi Gupta 02:09 am Oct 31, 202402:09 am

What's the story Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most important times for Bollywood with big-ticket releases and fierce box-office clashes. Over the years, this festive weekend has been a combination of hits and misses. Some movies have turned out to be humongous blockbusters while others have met a pathetic end. Here's a detailed look at how Bollywood has performed this festive season over the years.

Diwali blockbusters

The festive season has witnessed its share of blockbusters which not just wowed the audience but also made the cash registers ring. Beginning with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-Rani Mukerji starrer redefined romance and became an instant classic. Next, the Salman Khan-starrer, Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) also hit gold at the box office. A family drama, the story revolves around three brothers as they navigate love, misunderstandings, and family bonds, ultimately emphasizing the significance of togetherness.

Continued success

The new millennium started on a high note with Mohabbatein (2000), a musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan and SRK in lead roles, clashing with Hrithik Roshan's Mission Kashmir (2000). Both films turned out to be blockbusters. Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara (2004), another SRK film, celebrated love across borders and became a huge hit. Another to join this league is Golmaal 3 (2010), which gave a perfect blend of laughter and entertainment for the festive season.

Chart-toppers

Among the superhits, SRK's Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), a romantic musical directed by Chopra, ruled the charts with its engaging storyline and melodious songs. Another notable mention is Om Shanti Om (2007), which saw SRK and Deepika Padukone in a reincarnation drama that mesmerized audiences. More recently, Golmaal Again (2017) continued the successful run of the Golmaal franchise with its slapstick humor and ensemble cast.

Success and failure

Krrish 3 (2013), a superhero film headlined by Roshan, captured the imagination. SRK's multi-starrer Happy New Year (2014) was a commercial success. Salman's traditional family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) resonated well with the festive sentiment. The ensemble comedy Housefull 4 (2019) and Kumar's action-packed Sooryavanshi (2021) also found favor with the Diwali crowd. The latest hit, Tiger 3 (2023), continued Salman's successful run at the box office.

Box office flops

However, not all Diwali releases have been successful. Pinjar (2003)—despite critical acclaim—failed to make a mark commercially. The much-hyped Jaan-E-Mann (2006) and Saawariya (2007) were overshadowed by their competitors and didn't fare well. Action Replayy (2010)—a time-travel comedy—couldn't impress the audience. The big-budget film Thugs of Hindostan (2018) starring Aamir Khan and Bachchan was a major disappointment, and more recently, Ram Setu (2022) and Thank God (2022) couldn't capitalize on the festive season and ended up as flops.