Watch: SRK launches son Aryan's D'YAVOL—luxury streetwear in Dubai
Shah Rukh Khan recently graced the launch event of his son, Aryan Khan's luxury fashion brand, D'YAVOL in Dubai. The Bollywood superstar was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, a close family friend, also attended the event. Kapoor posted a video on Instagram Stories of SRK dancing to his chartbuster Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan. Now, SRK has also posted a video.
SRK's stylish promotion of D'YAVOL collection
SRK, who has been promoting Aryan's brand D'YAVOL actively, looked dapper at the event. He donned a casual, Gen Z-inspired outfit and even struck his signature pose. The actor wore a gray T-shirt layered with a navy blue denim jacket from his son's brand, teamed with trendy cargo pants in a similar gray shade. His look was rounded off with a charcoal black cap, tinted sunglasses, and white sneakers.
SRK's luxury accessories and social media update
Adding a hint of luxury to his look, SRK sported a Patek Philippe Cubitus 5822P watch, said to be worth around ₹2.01cr. The actor later posted glimpses from the launch event on Instagram, showing models wearing the D'YAVOL collection on the ramp. His caption said, "Thank you for your love, Dubai, and for such an amazing night at D'YAVOL AfterDark+ See you at the next one very soon."
D'YAVOL collection sold out in record time
Aryan, who co-founded the brand, was also present at the event. He opted for a simple white T-shirt for his appearance. Reportedly, the entire D'YAVOL collection, including the denim jacket worn by SRK, sold out in record time post-launch. The jacket was priced at ₹99K while a hoodie from the collection cost ₹41K.