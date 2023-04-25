Entertainment

SRK-Aryan feature in D'Yavol streetwear ad; launch date revealed

Apr 25, 2023

D'Yavol streetwear ad has been released

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll! The much-anticipated ad film of D'Yavol featuring Khan has been released and it features his son Aryan Khan too. The ad film is helmed by Junior Khan and the brand is about to launch their streetwear by the end of April. The streetwear line titled D'Yavol X will be launched on April 30.

Fans are bracing themselves for the launch

Aryan along with his two friends Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoev launched this luxury lifestyle brand in 2022. The father-son duo looks suave and is receiving all praise for this ad and fans are waiting for the apparel line to launch. Earlier, the brand launched a premium beverage in partnership with AB InBev India. Save the date April 30!

