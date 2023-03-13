Entertainment

'Pathaan' aiming Rs. 600cr nett mark in Hindi-Tamil-Telugu versions

'Pathaan' aiming Rs. 600cr nett mark in Hindi-Tamil-Telugu versions

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 13, 2023, 03:14 pm 1 min read

'Pathaan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to celluloid is one of the biggest comebacks ever. The King of Bollywood returned to the screens after a four years hiatus with the spy thriller Pathaan and fans have loved it thoroughly. It has minted chunks of money, crossed Rs. 1,000 crore mark and shattered records left and right. It is now on the verge of creating another record.

'Pathaan' rage is still on

The Siddharth Anand directorial is inching toward the Rs. 600 crore mark nett in three languages (Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu) combined in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the YRF movie has earned Rs. 539.74 nett at the Indian box office in three languages. At the pace at which this film is still raking in, it might cross the Rs. 600 crore mark.

Twitter Post