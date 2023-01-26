Entertainment

SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' scripts history on opening; mints over Rs. 52cr

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 26, 2023, 10:58 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' minted over Rs. 52cr on the opening day

Shah Rukh Khan once said, "I am among the last stars," and this is one of those times that proves it! Khan's fans thronged the theaters in large numbers to watch his Pathaan, released on Wednesday, making it one of the top Hindi movie openers of all time. The film is all set to cross Rs. 54cr (India nett) mark on its opening day.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since the project Pathaan was announced, it created a solid buzz among the fans, as it marked the comeback of Khan to the silver screen after four years.

On the opening day, the highly-anticipated movie took the box office by storm, indicating that the trends like "Boycott Bollywood" did not create any impact on Khan and his movie Pathaan.

'Pathaan' toppled first-day haul of 'War'

The early estimates suggest that the film has collected Rs. 52 to Rs. 54 crore (India nett) on the first day of its release. Despite being a non-holiday release, the first day figures have created history by outpacing top openers of all time including War (2019) which collected Rs. 50 crore (India nett), and KGF 2 which minted a staggering Rs. 53.95 crore.

'Pathaan' expected to enter Rs. 100 crore club

Billed as Khan's grand comeback, the movie will comfortably enter the Rs. 100 crore club, by extending its earnings at the box office on Thursday, taking the leverage of the Republic Day holiday. Post pandemic, achieving such a massive number in two days, will be unprecedented for Hindi cinema. It will also bring Khan on top of the biggest earner charts.

'Pathaan' in a nutshell

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe and an ambitious project from Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film stars Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, whereas John Abraham is an antagonist. Pathaan also features Salman Khan in a cameo appearance, and it has received positive reviews from critics as well as from audiences.