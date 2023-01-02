Entertainment

All major Bollywood movies arriving in theaters in 2023

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 02, 2023, 02:36 pm 3 min read

'Pathaan,' 'Sam Bahadur,' 'Selfiee': Here are the major Bollywood releases of 2023

The year 2022 was a bittersweet one for Bollywood, with only a handful of Hindi films faring well at the box office. While biggies like Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha drowned, Brahmastra and Drishyam 2 soared high. Now, all eyes are on 2023, which is decked with multiple mainstream Hindi films. Let's have a look at them. (The release dates are subject to change.)

'Kuttey,' 'Pathaan,' 'Shehzada'

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey will release on January 13 and will be the first mainstream Hindi release of 2023. It stars an ensemble comprising Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Tabu, among others. It will be followed by Siddharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan on January 25, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Subsequently, Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Shehzada will release on February 10.

'Maidaan,' 'Selfiee,' 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar'

Actor-director Ajay Devgn's long-delayed Maidaan will finally arrive in cinemas on February 17. It costars Priyamani and it's directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Badhaai Ho). Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's multistarrer comedy Selfiee, a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence, is slated to release on February 24. Raj Mehta has directed it. Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar will treat viewers on March 8.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' 'Bawaal,' 'RARKPK'

Nitesh Tiwari's drama Bawaal, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to knock on theaters on April 7. This will be followed by Salman Khan's multistarrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which has booked the release slot of April 21, on Eid. Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will arrive a week later, on April 28.

'Jawan,' 'Dream Girl 2,' 'Adipurush'

SRK's second release of 2023, Jawan will release on June 2 and mark his debut collaboration with director Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara. The delayed, VFX-heavy mythological drama, Om Raut's Adipurush, will get released on June 16. In addition to that, Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 is also eyeing a June/July release. It also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, and Vijay Raaz.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' 'Animal,' 'Tiger 3'

After Shehzada, Aaryan will collaborate with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha, a musical love saga by Sameer Vidwans, scheduled for a June 29 release. Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated action drama Animal will premiere on August 11, 2023, while Salman Khan's Tiger 3, the third part in the Tiger series, will hit theaters on Diwali this year.

'100%,''Sam Bahadur,' 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' 'Dunki'

The last quarter of 2023 will be dominated by some big releases, too. Sajid Khan's multistarrer comedy 100% and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur are slated to release on Diwali 2023 and December 1, respectively. Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is planning to arrive sometime in December, while SRK's last release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, will hit theaters on December 22.