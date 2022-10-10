Entertainment

This Thursday, watch India's official Oscars entry at Rs. 95

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 10, 2022, 05:09 pm 2 min read

Catch 'Chhello Show' aka 'Last Film Show' before its official release at discounted rate

It's a wonderful time to be a cinephile! In order to draw people into theaters, filmmakers are launching discounted ticket rates for various movies. The latest film to join the trend is India's official entry to the Academy Awards, Chhello Show (Last Film Show). On Thursday, the film will be available at Rs. 95 in select theaters. Here's the reason behind the special price.

Context Why does this story matter?

In September, the Film Federation of India selected Chhello Show as India's submission to the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2023.

While RRR and The Kashmir Files were popular choices, Chhello Show's nomination was surprising.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees even demanded a change in the decision.

Nonetheless, makers are trying their best to bank on the hype generated.

Details Special rate is applicable for its preview in 95 theaters

Presented by Chello Show LLP, Monsoon Films, and Jugaad Motion Pictures, Chhello Show will be hitting theaters this Friday (October 14). Before its full-fledged release, 95 cinema halls across the country will hold its special preview on Thursday where the tickets have been priced at Rs. 95. And, this is because Chhello Show will represent India at the 95th Academy Awards.

Marketing trick 'Last Film Show' will premiere on Thursday's last shows

What's more, the film will premiere on the "last shows" on Thursday. Speaking about the decision, director Pan Nalin said, "There has been immense excitement among fans for our film Last Film Show." "What better way to celebrate its selection at the 95th Oscars than by releasing it in 95 cinemas at a wonderful price of Rs. 95," he added.

Twitter Post Producer Roy Kapur Films made the announcement on Monday

Information Everything to know about the Gujarati film

Chhello Show (Gujarati title) is a coming-of-age story featuring a nine-year-old boy Samay (Bhavin Rabari). The movie follows Samay's awe and fascination with cinema, and his zeal to keep the form alive in his life. It's inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat. Nalin has previously helmed films like Samsara and Angry Indian Goddesses.

Do you know? Meanwhile, 'Goodbye' makers are offering tickets at Rs. 80 tomorrow

On Tuesday, another movie will run at an amazing price. To mark megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday on October 11 (Tuesday), his latest film Goodbye will be screened at Rs. 80 in select theaters, per reports. What are you waiting for? Book the tickets now!