'Thor: Love and Thunder': Indian box office Day 1 performance

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 08, 2022, 10:36 am 3 min read

'Thor: Love and Thunder' was released in Indian theaters on Thursday. (Photo credit: Marvel)

The fourth film to focus on the Asgardian God, Thor: Love and Thunder released in Indian theaters on Thursday (July 7), a day prior to its global release. As is the case with all Marvel Cinematic Universe's offerings, Thor 4 is also off to a phenomenal start in the Indian domestic circuit. Let's dive into the numbers and analyze its Day 1 performance.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thor: Love and Thunder is special for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it marks Natalie Portman's return to the MCU after Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

Thor 4 has also brought back Taika Waititi as the helmer after the blockbuster hit Thor: Ragnarok.

Christian Bale, who plays the primary antagonist Gorr the God Butcher, has also made his MCU debut with this film.

Collections Film almost touched Rs. 20cr on opening day!

Early trends suggested that Thor 4 raked in a whopping Rs. 19.5cr on its first day in India. While Rs. 13cr came in from the original English version, the Hindi version reportedly contributed Rs. 7cr (gross). It's noteworthy that the superhero film, despite releasing on a weekday, registered about 40-45% occupancy. Previously, Thor 3 collected Rs. 8cr nett on its opening day in India.

Predictions 'Thor 4' is fifth highest Hollywood opener in India

After a phenomenal beginning, the film is expected to do significantly better from hereon and the weekend will contribute massively to its collections. The Chris Hemsworth starrer is expected to rake in about Rs.70cr nett over the upcoming weekend. Moreover, Thor 4 is now at the fifth spot in terms of the top five Hollywood openers in India—a list dominated exclusively by the MCU.

Statistics Film's advance booking contributed significantly in the collections

Thor 4 premiered on approximately 2,800 screens with about a massive 12,000 shows. The relatively higher ticket prices didn't deter Marvel loyalists, with the advance booking clocking in at about Rs. 13.5cr nett. Previously, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had made around Rs. 27.5cr on Day 1 in India. If you're planning to watch the film, read our Thor 4 review first!

Information Everything you need to know about 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows the titular hero's quest for self-discovery after he suffers significant personal losses. Actors like Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, and Jaimie Alexander, among others, also feature in the superhero flick. MCU's upcoming 2022 titles include She-Hulk, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.