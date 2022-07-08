Entertainment

Revisiting Fawad Khan: Looking at actor's top five roles

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 08, 2022

Looking at Fawad Khan's best five acting roles.

Amid tremendous hype and an excruciatingly long wait, Fawad Khan finally appeared as Hasan on MCU's Ms. Marvel. Naturally, the internet exploded and fans just cannot stop raving about his return to showbiz after eons. While we await the release of his highly anticipated titles such as The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar, we revisit Khan's filmography and list his five breakthrough roles.

#1 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' (2012-13)

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is certainly several Indians' first introduction to the heartthrob, following its telecast on the Zindagi channel. A show that made Khan a household name, it was based on Umera Ahmad's namesake novel and also starred Sanam Saeed. Khan played Zaroon who was initially shown to be a male chauvinist but gradually changed for the better once he fell for Kashaf (Saeed).

#2 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar's last directorial outing before Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Although Khan's role as DJ Ali was significantly curtailed, he still impressed audiences in a gray avatar, even overshadowing Kapoor's splendid acting chops in some scenes. The song Cutiepie deserves special mention where Khan made us fall for him all over again.

#3 'Humsafar' (2011-12)

Humsafar is another hit show that embellishes the 40-year-old's filmography. Co-starring Mahira Khan, it featured Fawad as Ashar Hussain, who is coerced into a marriage with cousin Khirad (Mahira). It has the honor of being one of the highest-rated Pakistani shows in terms of TRPs. For his knockout performance, Fawad was felicitated with the Best Television Actor Award at the 12th Lux Style Awards.

#4 'Kapoor & Sons' (2016)

Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions produced Kapoor & Sons, revealed that multiple actors had outright rejected to play a gay character in it. But then, Khan came aboard. He played Rahul Kapoor, a "perfect" and "successful" son who could do no wrong in his parents' eyes. Khan earned praises for playing a closeted, multilayered man constantly prickled by the pain of his own perfection.

#5 'Daastan' (2010)

Daastan established Khan's beloved pairing with actor Sanam Baloch and proved to be an instant hit amongst the masses. Telecast in 2010, the drama pivoted on the gut-wrenching historical incident of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947 and was called the "most iconic Pakistani drama." Fawad's portrayal of Hassan in the show helped him clinch the Best Actor Award at the 2nd Pakistan Media Awards.