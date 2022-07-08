Entertainment

'RRR' controversy: Keeravani takes lewd dig at Resul Pookutty

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 08, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Resul Pookutty's controversial remarks on 'RRR': MM Keeravani hits back.

Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has triggered a controversy by calling SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR a "gay love story," inviting netizens' wrath. Now, the film's music director MM Keeravani reportedly has posted a series of tweets, including a lewd remark, taking a dig at Pookutty. However, the veteran composer later deleted his tweets. But their screenshots are going viral on social media.

Context Why does this story matter?

RRR opened to rave reviews from fans and critics worldwide.

It was lauded by international celebrities, including DC and Marvel writer, Jackson Lanzing, and Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill, to name a few.

Pulling off a gigantic number of Rs. 1,144cr at the worldwide box office, it is also one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

So, Pookutty's controversial remarks are naturally drawing criticism.

Information Here's what Keeravani tweeted

Replying to Baahubali's producer Shobu Yarlagadda's tweet on the issue, Keeravani reportedly posted, "Maybe I am bad at using uppercase and lowercase letters, while typing letters but I respect every person's freedom of expression, including of Resul POOKUtty (sic)." Though it may look like nothing is wrong, the usage of uppercase for "Pookutty" is suggestive, as it is a slur word in Telugu.

Details How did the whole issue start?

Pookutty replied to a tweet criticizing RRR, calling the film a "gay love story" adding that Alia Bhatt was used as "a prop" in it. He, however, clarified that he only quoted a news article and it was not his opinion. Yarlagadda wrote, "I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story... but even if it was, is 'gay love story' a bad thing?"

Updates All you need to know about 'RRR'

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional period drama based on real-life incidents. It has Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the main roles, while Bhatt plays the leading lady. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran play important roles in the magnum opus. The film hit the big screens on March 25 and opened to tremendous positive reviews from fans and critics alike.