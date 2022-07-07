Entertainment

'Koffee With Karan' S7 Episode 1: 5 key Ranveer-Alia moments

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 07, 2022

5 key moments from 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7. (Photo credit: Instagram/@karanjohar)

It's Koffee o'clock! Koffee With Karan Season 7 finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar with a brand-new and explosive Episode 1! Adding to the buzz, the Karan Johar-hosted chat show featured two of the biggest names of Bollywood in the first episode: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt! Missed watching the episode? Here are five key moments from Episode 1 of the much-awaited talk show.

Highlight #1 Ranbir Kapoor's proposal

In the first half of the show, Johar asked Bhatt about her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor. Bhatt revealed that Kapoor's proposal "blew her mind away" and that he proposed to her in Maasai Mara—a place that meant a lot to the couple. She also added that Ranveer Singh, who was sharing the Koffee couch with her, cried after hearing about the marriage proposal!

Highlight #2 Kapoor, family are followers of tradition

During the conversation with Bhatt about her wedding, Johar said that he always believed that Kapoor was a traditional man. He backed this up with the example of their wedding where Kapoor was apparently paying attention to every wedding ritual and the mantras. Bhatt also added that Kapoor had even asked the pandit (priest) about the meanings of all the mantras during their wedding.

Highlight #3 Singh's Bengaluru wardrobe

One of the rather obvious aspects to cover was Singh's dressing sense and how people perceive his style to be "frivolous." The actor said that he likes to have fun with his life and that seriousness is overrated. Interestingly, however, he revealed that he has a special wardrobe—a white shirt and blue jeans—which he uses only when he visits his in-laws in Bengaluru.

Highlight #4 Singh's flawless mimicry

In a hilarious revelation, Singh said he unintentionally ends up mimicking some people and picks up their accent while talking. And, this called for mimicry and Singh did exactly that! When asked to show his "talents," Singh flawlessly mimicked many actors like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan coming out of the gym with his "pap face," and also Kartik Aaryan's various poses for the paparazzi!

Highlight #5 Johar addressed the Boycott Bollywood trend, more

During the opening minutes of the show, Johar addressed the "Boycott Bollywood" phase and how they thought that the industry was going to close shop. "We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years," he said. Johar also mentioned that there was a point when he did not want to revive his chat show but eventually decided otherwise.