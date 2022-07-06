Entertainment

'Koffee with Karan': 5 shocking revelations made by Bollywood celebrities

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 06, 2022, 06:04 pm 2 min read

'Koffee with Karan' S7 will be released on Thursday! (Photo credit: Instagram/@karanjohar)

Koffee with Karan is undoubtedly one of Tinseltown's most popular chat shows. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, many of the biggest Bollywood celebrities have marked their appearance on the show to spill the "Koffee." Some celebrities have revealed shocking secrets about themselves in the history of the show, which may or may not be true. Although one thing's a given, they sure are explosive!

#1 Salman Khan being a virgin

In Season 4, actor Salman Khan made an appearance in the very first episode and dropped the famous "I'm a virgin" comment. He also revealed that he "never had a girlfriend his entire life" and he wished to "save" himself for the person he gets married to. Three years later, in 2016, when asked about his virginity status again, Khan said, "nothing has changed."

#2 Kangana Ranaut called Johar 'flag bearer of nepotism'

In Season 5, actor Kangana Ranaut and Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan were invited to the show. Johar had asked Ranaut about her "unnecessary attitude" in the industry. The actor then referred to the host and filmmaker as the "flag-bearer of nepotism." This was one of the few moments when the seasoned director and host was actually speechless.

#3 'Quantico' was Priyanka Chopra's first-ever audition

Actor Priyanka Chopra had previously revealed on the show that she never had to give any auditions and screen tests since she had won the title of Miss World. She added that since she was a newbie in Hollywood, she had to audition for the series Quantico and eventually became one of the lead characters. Chopra also revealed that her audition was "nerve-racking."

#4 Ranveer Singh and his 'freeing' clothing choice

On the show, Johar asked Ranveer Singh to share a fact that his fans didn't know about him. His answer was: "I do not wear underwear after 10 pm." To this, Anushka Sharma who was sharing the couch with him replied, "Karan asked you to say something that people don't know about you and not something that people don't want to know about you."

#5 Vidya Balan revealed her bedroom fantasy

During a chat with the Koffee With Karan host, Vidya Balan talked about her fantasy which involved a married man cheating on his wife with her. She even added that she wanted that man to be Shah Rukh Khan. While she might have mentioned SRK's name as a joke, that statement sure did stick around for a while.