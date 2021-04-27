Priyanka Chopra tweets to Biden requesting COVID-19 assistance for India

Actor-producer-author Priyanka Chopra, who has become a household name in the US too, tweeted to US President, Joe Biden asking for his help in India's COVID-19 crisis, as "the situation in my country is critical."

She also requested the POTUS to "share vaccines" with India.

The Fashion actress expressed concern over the worsening situation in India and the rising number of COVID-19 deaths.

Statement

Will you urgently share vaccines with India, asks Chopra

Emphasizing on the fact that the US has ordered about 550 million extra vaccines than the required number, Chopra tweeted, "India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical."

"Will you urgently share vaccines with India?" she asked.

Reaction

The appeal by the actress received mixed reactions online

Even though many appreciated the initiative, some factions online were not too happy with her appeal as they believed it was "too late."

A user tweeted saying, "This tweet was required Atleast 2 weeks back. You shouldn't have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen."

Another noted that the US has already agreed to supply vaccine raw materials to India.

Twitter Post

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID-19: Chopra

COVID-19

Biden is in talks with PM Modi regarding COVID-19 relief

India, which is suffering massively under what has been dubbed as the "second wave" of COVID-19, is receiving help from foreign allies.

Biden, on Monday, wrote that the US pledges complete support to India. He also added, "India was there for us, and we will be there for them."

PM Modi also tweeted about the same and thanked the POTUS for extending help.

Work

On the work front, Chopra is busy shooting for 'Citadel'

Work wise, Chopra recently shared a snippet from the sets of Russo Brothers' spy series, Citadel. She's shooting for it in London.

The goofy picture had her sporting a golden face mask, where she asked her fans to caption the picture.

Chopra moved to London to complete the shoot for her movie Text For You but had to extend her stay due to lockdown.