Alia Bhatt fraud case: Ex-PA's US connection amid arrest

A shocking development has come up in the Alia Bhatt fraud case, where her former personal assistant Vedika Shetty was arrested for allegedly duping the actor of ₹76.9 lakh. As per NDTV, the Juhu Police revealed that Shetty leaked confidential information about Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions to a US resident named Shivasai Teja. The accused was arrested in Bengaluru recently and is currently in police custody.

Investigation details Police are trying to find out how Shetty met Teja Shetty, who worked as Bhatt's assistant from 2021 until the fraud was discovered, reportedly met a US resident named Teja in December 2023. She allegedly shared confidential information about Bhatt's production house with him via WhatsApp without the knowledge of the actor or her mother, Soni Razdan. The police are now trying to find out more about Teja and his connection with Shetty.

Fraudulent actions Details of the alleged fraud From May 2022 and March 2024, Shetty allegedly transferred large amounts of money from Bhatt's account to various individuals and firms. The amounts include ₹43 lakh to Satvik Sahu, ₹57,000 to Simi John, ₹77,000 to Shashank Pandey, and ₹18 lakh to Chandni Jitendra Prasad Dixit. She also allegedly spent ₹4.36 lakh in the name of Eternal Sunshine Productions on goods delivered to different addresses.