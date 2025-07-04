'The ever-eternal Kaanta Laga': Shefali Jariwala's husband pays emotional tribute
What's the story
Parag Tyagi, the husband of late actor and model Shefali Jariwala, has penned an emotional tribute to his late wife on Instagram. The Kaanta Laga star (42) passed away on June 27 at her residence in Oshiwara, Mumbai. In his heartfelt note, Tyagi said, "Shefali, Meri Pari (my angel)— the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye." "She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven."
Legacy
'A woman who lived with intention...'
Tyagi further described Jariwala as "a woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination." "But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form." "She was sab ki maa (everyone's mom)— always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence." He added that she was a "generous daughter" and a "devoted and affectionate wife."
Final thoughts
Tyagi wants to keep Jariwala's 'spirit alive'
Tyagi concluded his post by saying that Jariwala should be remembered for how she made people around her feel, the joy she sparked, and the lives she lifted. He wrote, "I'm starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive." "Let that be her legacy - a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity."
Investigation ongoing
Meanwhile, investigation is on
The sudden demise of Jariwala has sent shockwaves through the industry and her fans. A prayer meeting in her memory was held on Wednesday in Mumbai, attended by her close friends and family members. Meanwhile, officials are investigating the cause of her demise. An officer earlier told India Today that they found glutathione injections, Vitamin-C pills, and some other medication in her home.