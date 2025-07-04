'The ever-eternal Kaanta Laga': Shefali Jariwala's husband pays emotional tribute

Parag Tyagi , the husband of late actor and model Shefali Jariwala , has penned an emotional tribute to his late wife on Instagram . The Kaanta Laga star (42) passed away on June 27 at her residence in Oshiwara, Mumbai. In his heartfelt note, Tyagi said, "Shefali, Meri Pari (my angel)— the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye." "She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven."

Legacy 'A woman who lived with intention...' Tyagi further described Jariwala as "a woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination." "But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form." "She was sab ki maa (everyone's mom)— always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence." He added that she was a "generous daughter" and a "devoted and affectionate wife."

Final thoughts Tyagi wants to keep Jariwala's 'spirit alive' Tyagi concluded his post by saying that Jariwala should be remembered for how she made people around her feel, the joy she sparked, and the lives she lifted. He wrote, "I'm starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive." "Let that be her legacy - a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity."