Shefali Jariwala has passed away

'Kaanta Laga' fame Shefali Jariwala dies at 42

By Isha Sharma 07:38 am Jun 28, 202507:38 am

What's the story

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the iconic Kaanta Laga music video in the early 2000s, has passed away at the age of 42. She was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Friday night by her husband, but unfortunately, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. According to initial reports, she died due to a cardiac arrest, but the family has not yet officially revealed the cause of death. May she rest in peace.