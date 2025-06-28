'Kaanta Laga' fame Shefali Jariwala dies at 42
What's the story
Actor and model Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the iconic Kaanta Laga music video in the early 2000s, has passed away at the age of 42. She was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Friday night by her husband, but unfortunately, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. According to initial reports, she died due to a cardiac arrest, but the family has not yet officially revealed the cause of death. May she rest in peace.
Career highlights
Jariwala's career and reality show appearances
Apart from her breakout role in Kaanta Laga, Jariwala also appeared in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7 with her husband and actor Parag Tyagi, whom she married in 2015. Jariwala also became a household name after her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and also acted in the Kannada movie Hudugaru.
Tributes
Industry friends mourn her demise
The news of Jariwala's sudden death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Singer Mika Singh wrote on social media, "I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart... Our beloved star and my dearest friend Shefali Jariwala has left us." Actor Kamya Punjabi expressed her disbelief on Instagram by saying she couldn't get over the news as her heart was sinking. Jariwala's last Instagram post was just three days ago.