How Mumbai local train accident happened, killing 4
What's the story
Four passengers died and several others were injured after falling from a moving, overcrowded train between Mumbra and Diva stations in Mumbai on Monday morning.
The Central Railway (CR) has confirmed that the incident was caused by a collision between footboard commuters on opposing trains.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) told CNBC-TV18 that 10 people fell during the accident, of whom four died. One of the six injured is critical and in the ICU, they added.
Details
What officials said about the incident
A CR spokesperson said, "The accident occurred due to a collision between footboard commuters on opposing trains from Mumbra to Diva and a train going toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the adjacent tracks."
A guard on the Kasara-bound local train first reported about injured passengers lying on the tracks.
When ambulances arrived, medical staff found eight or nine injured passengers.
One of the travelers informed officials about the suspected reason for the accident—footboard commuters colliding on opposing trains.
Clarification
CR PRO's statement on casualties
"It is not a collision. In this incident, the passengers traveling on footboards in trains in opposite directions got entangled. This is one of the suspected reasons for the incident, as informed by a passenger," the CR Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, said.
When asked about the approximate distance between the two adjacent tracks, Nila said that the distance between two trains is generally 1.5 meters to 2 meters, but a slight tilt occurs on curves.
Overcrowding issue
Railway Board's announcement
The accident occurred around 9:00am on Monday, during rush hour.
The Railway Board has now announced that all rakes under manufacturing for the Mumbai Suburban will have automatic door closer facilities.
"Besides, all rakes in service at present will be redesigned, and the door closure facility will be provided in these rakes of Mumbai Suburban," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said.