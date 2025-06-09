What's the story

Four passengers died and several others were injured after falling from a moving, overcrowded train between Mumbra and Diva stations in Mumbai on Monday morning.

The Central Railway (CR) has confirmed that the incident was caused by a collision between footboard commuters on opposing trains.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) told CNBC-TV18 that 10 people fell during the accident, of whom four died. One of the six injured is critical and in the ICU, they added.