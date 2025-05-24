Monsoon to arrive in Kerala earliest in 16 years
What's the story
The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala within the next 24 hours, making it the earliest onset in 16 years.
The usual date for the monsoon's arrival is June 1, but this year it will be nearly a week early.
The last time the monsoon arrived this early was in 2009 and 2001, when it arrived on May 23.
Weather update
Heavy rainfall and low-pressure system in Kerala
Heavy rainfall has already been witnessed in several parts of Kerala over the past two days due to a low-pressure area and the advancing monsoon system.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa on Saturday.
A depression has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea near the south Konkan coast.
Flood warning
IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra and Goa
The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Maharashtra.
Mumbai is likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and winds reaching up to 50km/h.
A similar red alert has been issued for Goa, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected till Sunday.
The state government has advised people to stay away from rivers and waterfalls as a precautionary measure.
Regional impact
Delhi-NCR under orange alert, Jharkhand forecasted thunderstorms
The IMD has also predicted light rain in parts of South Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) over the next two hours.
An orange alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR with gusty winds expected to reach up to 70km/h.
The weather department has forecasted thunderstorms with gusty winds and widespread rainfall across Jharkhand over the next few days.