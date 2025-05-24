Hyderabad top cop cautions cow vigilantes ahead of Bakrid
What's the story
Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand has warned against illegal actions by cow protection groups ahead of the Bakrid festival.
He issued this warning during a meeting with these groups at Basheerbagh on Friday.
"Report to us. Don't act on your own," he said, urging citizens to share credible information, including photos, videos, or alerts, directly with the police control room at 8712661155.
Legal adherence
Police assure support, urge legal compliance
The meeting was attended by Additional CP (Law and Order) Vikram Singh Mann and representatives from several gauseva groups.
These included the Yuga Thulasi Foundation, Gorakshak Dal Telangana, Akhil Bharatiya Gau Seva Foundation, Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh, and Love for Cow Foundation.
The cow protection representatives reiterated their commitment to preventing cruelty toward cattle and stressed the moral and environmental importance of cow protection.
Social media impact
Concerns raised over social media posts
During the meeting, concerns were raised over disturbing social media posts depicting cattle killings.
The cow protection groups demanded strict legal action against those responsible for these posts.
The police assured their full support in this matter while calling for restraint and legal compliance from all groups involved.