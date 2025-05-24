What's the story

The Hisar Police have clarified that there is no concrete evidence against YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra in the ongoing espionage case.

Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan said "offenses were definitely committed," but there's no indication that Malhotra is a "super spy."

The Hisar police said in a press release, "No evidence has emerged so far indicating that the accused had access to any military, defense, or strategic information."

The investigation is still underway, and she remains in five-day police custody.