Jyoti Malhotra not a 'super spy', says police
What's the story
The Hisar Police have clarified that there is no concrete evidence against YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra in the ongoing espionage case.
Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan said "offenses were definitely committed," but there's no indication that Malhotra is a "super spy."
The Hisar police said in a press release, "No evidence has emerged so far indicating that the accused had access to any military, defense, or strategic information."
The investigation is still underway, and she remains in five-day police custody.
Ongoing probe
Malhotra's close contact with Harkirat under investigation
Malhotra's close contact, Harkirat, who has been questioned but not formally arrested, is also part of the investigation.
The police have seized several electronic devices from both Malhotra and Harkirat for forensic analysis.
However, they have ruled out any access to military or defense information by the accused so far.
The entire investigation is being conducted by Hisar Police while several central investigation agencies are questioning the accused from time to time, but they have not been granted custody.
Terrorism links
No evidence linking Malhotra to terrorist organizations
The Hisar Police have also dismissed rumors of Malhotra's involvement with terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba.
They said no evidence has emerged so far linking her to any terrorist incident or activities.
Despite being in contact with Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), there is no proof that these individuals were connected to terrorism.
Public warning
Police urges caution against spreading unverified information
The Hisar Police has also appealed to the public and media not to spread false or unverified information about the case.
They clarified that a handwritten diary of Malhotra, which is being circulated publicly, is not in their possession.
Superintendent Sawan also confirmed that "no vital information about our military or intelligence appear to have been shared by her."