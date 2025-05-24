India's Indus treaty move at UN: Pahalgam attack last straw
What's the story
India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan was a carefully considered process, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, said on Friday.
He stressed that it was Pakistan that violated the 1960 water-sharing agreement.
The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam was the last straw in a long history of cross-border terrorism supported by Pakistan, Harish said.
Treaty violation
India accuses Pakistan of violating treaty spirit
Harish accused Pakistan of violating the spirit of the Indus Waters Treaty over six decades by waging three wars and carrying out thousands of terror attacks.
He said over 20,000 Indian lives have been lost due to terrorism in the last four decades alone.
"In these 65 years, far-reaching fundamental changes have taken place," Harish said, citing climate change and demographic shifts as reasons for India's decision.
Infrastructure issues
India's energy needs and dam safety concerns
Harish also cited India's growing energy needs and dam safety as reasons for suspending the treaty.
He said that while new technologies have improved dam infrastructure, some older ones still pose risks.
Pakistan has consistently blocked changes to this infrastructure, including an attack on the Tulbul Navigation Project in 2012 by terrorists.
"Pakistan's obstructionist approach continues to prevent the exercise of full utilisation of the legitimate rights by India," added Harish.
Treaty suspension
India suspends treaty until Pakistan ceases support for terrorism
India has decided to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism."
Harish stressed that it is clear that Pakistan remains in violation of the treaty.
The World Bank-brokered agreement, signed on September 19, 1960, allocated eastern rivers Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej to India and western rivers Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab to Pakistan.
Rising tensions
India-Pakistan tensions escalate after Pahalgam attack
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people.
India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.
After a series of retaliatory attempts by Pakistan against Indian military bases from May 8-10, hostilities ended with an understanding to stop military actions following talks between the military operations directors general of both sides on May 10.