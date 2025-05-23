What's the story

A 12-year-old boy in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district allegedly died by suicide after being publicly humiliated for stealing a packet of chips.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Krishnendu Das, a Class 7 student, went to buy chips at Gosaiber Bazar but found no one at the shop.

His mother said he called out several times for the shopkeeper, Subhankar Dikshit, but got no response.