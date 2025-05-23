'Maa, I'm not…thief': Boy punished for stealing chips kills self
What's the story
A 12-year-old boy in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district allegedly died by suicide after being publicly humiliated for stealing a packet of chips.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Krishnendu Das, a Class 7 student, went to buy chips at Gosaiber Bazar but found no one at the shop.
His mother said he called out several times for the shopkeeper, Subhankar Dikshit, but got no response.
Public humiliation
Boy accused of theft, publicly humiliated
Believing no one was around, Krishnendu allegedly took a packet of chips lying near the entrance.
When Dikshit returned and saw the incident, he reportedly chased Krishnendu down, slapped him and made him do sit-ups in public.
The boy's mother was called to the scene, where she also scolded her son for his actions and slapped him.
He immediately apologized for picking up the package without the shopowner's permission, but the shopowner accused him of lying.
Distress revealed
Boy's suicide note reveals distress over theft accusation
After the incident, Krishnendu returned home and locked himself in his room.
His mother and neighbors later broke down the door to find him unconscious with a half-empty pesticide bottle beside him.
A suicide note was found that read, "Maa, I am not a thief. I did not steal. Uncle (shopkeeper) was not around as I waited. While returning, I spotted a kurkure packet lying on the road and picked it up. I love Kurkure."
Tragic outcome
Boy dies in hospital after consuming pesticide
Krishnendu was rushed to Tamluk Hospital and admitted to the ICU but died shortly after.
The shopkeeper, who also serves as a civic volunteer with the Bengal Police for traffic duties, initially denied any physical assault.
However, he has since gone missing following the incident.
An investigation is underway.
Helpline
Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling.
Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050.
Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).