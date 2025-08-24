Kieron Pollard completes 200 CPL sixes: Key stats 

West Indies cricket legend Kieron Pollard has gone past 200 sixes in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The achievement came during a match between his team Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings in Gros Islet on Saturday. Pollard's explosive innings of 65 runs off 29 balls included four boundaries and an incredible six maximums. With this feat, Pollard has also become the first ever to hit over 200 maximums in two major franchise-based T20 leagues.

Match impact Pollard's innings and match result Pollard's blistering performance helped the Knight Riders post a mammoth total of 183/7, eventually winning the match by 18 runs. This victory took them to third place on the table. As mentioned, Pollard became only the second player in CPL history to hit 200 sixes, after Evin Lewis who achieved this feat earlier during a match against Barbados Royals.

Record holder Pollard achieves this historic milestone Pollard is the first player in history to hit 200 or more sixes in two major franchise-based T20 leagues. He had earlier achieved this milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, apart from IPL, CPL, and Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), no other league has seen a player cross the mark of 200 sixes. While Pollard finished his IPL career with 223 sixes, he has hit 203 maximums in the CPL so far.

DYK Pollard's tally of sixes in T20s Pollard's six sixes against Saint Lucia Kings take him to a tally of 941 maximums in T20 cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. Pollard is only behind former West Indies legend Chris Gayle (1,056). He also smashed 99 sixes for West Indies in T20Is. He also owns 77 sixes in the Pakistan Super League. No other league has seen Pollard smoke 50-plus sixes.