What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for Goa and Maharashtra's coastal districts, including Raigad and Ratnagiri.

The warning predicts very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Friday through the weekend.

An orange alert is also in effect for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and parts of Pune and Satara. These regions are expected to witness heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60km/h on Friday.