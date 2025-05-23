IMD issues 'red alert' for Goa, several Maharashtra coastal districts
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for Goa and Maharashtra's coastal districts, including Raigad and Ratnagiri.
The warning predicts very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Friday through the weekend.
An orange alert is also in effect for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and parts of Pune and Satara. These regions are expected to witness heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60km/h on Friday.
Weather forecast
Low-pressure system triggers pre-monsoon rains
The IMD attributes these pre-monsoon rains to a low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian Sea off south Konkan and Goa.
Shubhangi Bhute from the Regional Meteorological Centre said this system is likely to intensify in the next 36 hours and move northwards.
She warned fishermen against venturing into rough seas till May 27, advising those already at sea to return by Friday afternoon.
Heatwave warning
Heatwave conditions expected in west Rajasthan
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan from May 22 to 24.
Similar conditions are also expected in parts of Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Madhya Pradesh on May 23.
The IMD has predicted rough to very rough sea conditions from Saturday till Tuesday along the coasts of Gujarat and Maharashtra due to the low-pressure system affecting the Arabian Sea.
Nationwide forecast
Heavy rainfall expected across India
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the west coast and adjoining Peninsular India till Saturday.
Isolated hailstorms are also predicted over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 23 and 24.
Duststorms with speeds of up to 50km/h are likely over West Rajasthan from May 23 to 25.
The IMD has said that conditions are becoming favorable for the onset of monsoon over Kerala in the next few days.