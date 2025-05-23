What's the story

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is reportedly set to visit Moscow next week. The primary agenda of his visit will be to expedite the delivery of the remaining two S-400 air defense systems.

India had purchased these advanced systems from Russia in 2018 for $5.4 billion (approximately ₹35,000 crore).

So far, three units have been delivered, with the fourth squadron expected by late 2025 and the fifth by 2026.