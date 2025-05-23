NSA Doval to visit Moscow next week for this reason
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is reportedly set to visit Moscow next week. The primary agenda of his visit will be to expedite the delivery of the remaining two S-400 air defense systems.
India had purchased these advanced systems from Russia in 2018 for $5.4 billion (approximately ₹35,000 crore).
So far, three units have been delivered, with the fourth squadron expected by late 2025 and the fifth by 2026.
Recent developments
Doval's visit follows India's Operation Sindoor
Doval's visit comes on the heels of India's Operation Sindoor, where BrahMos missiles and S-400 systems played a crucial role.
The operation saw over 300 Pakistani drones being shot down by the S-400 during intense military exchanges.
The Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) deployed a combination of Russian S-400 Triumph systems, indigenous Akash and Samar missiles, Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and advanced anti-drone systems to neutralize threats from Pakistan.
Defense technology
S-400 system's capabilities and deployment in India
The S-400, developed by Russia's Almaz-Antey, is one of the world's most advanced long-range air defense systems.
It can detect and engage targets up to 400km away and at altitudes from 0-30km.
The system has three components: missile launchers, a powerful radar, and a command center.
In India, one squadron is deployed in Pathankot to secure the Punjab-Jammu-Srinagar sectors, while another secures the Rajasthan-Gujarat borders along the western front.
Upcoming event
Doval's participation in international security meeting
During his Moscow visit, Doval will also attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.
The meeting, chaired by Russia's Security Council secretary Sergey Shoigu from May 27-29, will provide a platform for discussions on global security issues.
Doval is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with various counterparts during this visit.