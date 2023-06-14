India

NSA Ajit Doval an 'international treasure': US ambassador

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 14, 2023 | 12:07 pm 1 min read

Doval met his US counterpart on Tuesday

Eric Garcetti, the United States (US) Ambassador to India, on Tuesday lauded National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and called him an "international treasure," reported ANI. Speaking at the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) meet in Delhi, Garcetti said, "India's NSA has not only become a national treasure but...an international treasure." He also appreciated the strong foundation between the two countries.

In his remarks, Garcetti also highlighted Doval's humble origins, saying, "Doval, a village boy from Uttarakhand...has had the same vision to come together and say what can we do to change the course of this century, to quote US NSA Jake Sullivan, to take us forward." Meanwhile, Doval on Tuesday met with his US counterpart Sullivan, who is on a two-day visit to India.

