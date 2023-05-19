India

COVID-19 update: India logs 865 new cases, 4 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 19, 2023, 10:53 am 1 min read

The COVID-19 case tally has now risen to more than 4.49 crore

India recorded 865 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a slight decrease compared to the previous day, the Union Health Ministry's data revealed on Friday morning. With this, the COVID-19 case tally has now risen to more than 4.49 crore. Meanwhile, the active coronavirus cases dropped below 10,000 after 54 days, to 9,092.

India's COVID-19 death toll increased to 5,31,818

The official data also revealed that the death toll in the country went up to 5,31,818 with four new fatalities. Over 4.44 crore patients have recovered from the deadly disease in India since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, the central government has administered 220.66 crore vaccination doses. Notably, the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.