AI regulation in India: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pinpoints concerns

May 18, 2023

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw talked about the need for AI regulation

It took generative AI only a few months to wrap the world around its finger. The immediate success of platforms like ChatGPT has sprung governments and lawmakers into action. Multiple regions like Europe and the US have been working on regulating AI. Now, India has joined the chorus, with IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw detailing key concerns. Let's see how India plans to govern AI.

Why does this story matter?

Generative AI is all the world has been talking about for the past few months. Various chatbots and image generators have surprised us with their abilities.

The same traits, however, have raised concerns about the potential pitfalls of AI. With more advanced AI platforms on the horizon, countries have taken a serious stance on regulating AI before it is too late.

India houses 6.32% of ChatGPT users

India is one of the most favorite destinations for technology companies. The latest developments in the tech sector have always found an audience in India. Things aren't any different in the case of AI. For instance, the country has 6.32% of ChatGPT users, the second most in the world. The increasing popularity of AI in the country has made the government think.

IT minister emphasized the need for international deliberations

The Indian government is considering regulating various aspects of AI, including algorithm bias and copyrights. In an interview with the Times of India, Vaishnaw expressed the need for international deliberations to develop a framework to govern AI. "This is a global thing. This is not one country's issue. This has to be looked at from the international perspective," he said

India is looking into bringing a separate AI regulation

The concerns about generative AI are wide-ranging. From copyright issues to election manipulation to being a threat to civilization, the list goes on. According to Vaishnaw, the chief issues are intellectual property rights (IPR), copyright, misinformation, and the bias of algorithms. The country is leaning toward bringing a separate regulation for AI platforms, he told Times of India.

The government was previously opposed to regulating AI

The government's pro-AI regulation stance is interesting. Especially considering what it said last month. "The government is not considering bringing a law or regulating the growth of artificial intelligence in the country," Vaishnaw told parliament in a written submission. He, however, acknowledged the concerns and risks surrounding the technology and the need for responsible AI.

Europe and China are frontrunners in AI regulation

India is a little late as far as AI regulation is concerned. The European Union leads the pack as it nears the world's first-ever AI act. It is closely followed by China, which is determined to become the leader in the AI revolution. US, the current leader, still hasn't figured out how to govern AI without harming its headstart in the AI race.