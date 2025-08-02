'Jawan was easy...unanimous choice': Gowariker on SRK's National Award win

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in Jawan. This is Khan's first National Award after 33 years in the industry. He shared this honor with Vikrant Massey , who was recognized for his role in 12th Fail. Ashutosh Gowariker , who led the Feature Film Jury of the National Awards, expressed his delight over Khan's win.

Jury's perspective 'It's quite historic,' said Gowariker Gowariker, who directed the superstar in Swades, called Khan's win "historic." He told NDTV, "It's amazing. It's quite historic that one of the biggest stars of India and Indian cinema after such a long, prolific career has got an award for best acting at the National Film Awards in a year when he had three films."

Film selection Jury chief explains why 'Jawan' was chosen over 'Pathaan,' 'Dunki' When asked why the jury chose Jawan over Pathaan or Dunki, Gowariker explained it was a unanimous decision. He said, "That's again a jury's decision, as to what appeals to the jury together, which film should we select to represent the performance. So, Jawan was an easy and unanimous choice." The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles.