Summarize Simplifying... In short Nayanthara, a self-made actress, has publicly criticized actor Dhanush for blocking the release of her Netflix documentary due to a personal grudge.

Despite her team's efforts to negotiate for two years, Dhanush refused to allow the use of songs or visuals from their joint film, "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan", in the documentary.

The documentary, "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale", which traces her journey to stardom, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nayanthara has written a long open letter to Dhanush

'All-time low...': Nayanthara slams Dhanush over ₹10cr Netflix documentary notice

By Isha Sharma 01:23 pm Nov 16, 202401:23 pm

What's the story In a recent turn of events, actor Nayanthara has publicly responded to a legal notice sent by her colleague Dhanush. The latter is seeking ₹10cr in damages for the alleged unauthorized use of certain clips in her forthcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. In a detailed Instagram post, she refuted these claims and expressed disappointment over Dhanush's refusal to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for using songs from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Nayanthara's response

Nayanthara called Dhanush 'vile' in no-holds-barred letter

In her post, Nayanthara wrote, "A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this." "Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today." She also called him "vile" and "indecisive."

Anger

'The vengeance that you have been festering...'

She further added, "The release of my Netflix documentary has been much awaited by not just me but so many of my fans and well-wishers. It took a whole team of collaborators and film friends to pull together the project through all the difficulties that were thrown at us." "The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn't just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time toward this project."

Nayanthara's requests

Nayanthara accused him of harboring 'personal grudge'

The actor added, "After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC and waiting for your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs despite multiple requests." "It hurts that this decision of yours is only to vent out your personal grudge against us."

Twitter Post

Read the post here

'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'

Know more about 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Nayanthara's now-husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, is a romantic action comedy. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Sarathkumar, Mansoor Ali Khan, and RJ Balaji, it was produced by Dhanush. The film emerged as a commercial success and is streaming on Aha.

Documentary premiere

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' to premiere on Netflix

The documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, will premiere on Netflix on November 18. It will trace the actor's journey from humble beginnings to superstardom. The film will include interviews with industry friends and colleagues like Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as family members and Shivan.