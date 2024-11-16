Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Amaran' has made a remarkable ₹175.60cr in just 16 days of its release, and is on track to surpass the ₹200cr mark. Despite stiff competition from 'Kanguva', 'Amaran' has won over audiences with its compelling story of Major Mukund Varadarajan set during the 2014 Qazipathri Operation.

By Isha Sharma 12:47 pm Nov 16, 202412:47 pm

What's the story The Tamil biographical drama, Amaran, starring Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, remains unshaken at the box office as it enters its third weekend. Even with the release of Suriya's action-fantasy drama Kanguva, Amaran has not witnessed a major drop in collections. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, collected around ₹3.50cr on Friday (November 15). The film was released on October 31.

In the first 16 days of its release, Amaran has already raked in a whopping ₹175.60cr at the box office. With its consistent run, the film is expected to cross the ₹200cr mark during its lifetime run in India. The film's success is especially impressive considering it was anticipated to face tough competition from Kanguva, which released amid much fanfare on Thursday but couldn't impress the audience.

Amaran narrates the tale of Major Mukund Varadarajan and is set against the backdrop of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian in 2014. Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Suresh Chakravarthy, Shreekumar, and Mir Salman also play pivotal roles in the film. Produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani, it reportedly had a production budget of ₹130 crore. The film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.