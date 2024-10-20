Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vettaiyan", a film exploring encounter killings in India, had a strong opening, raking in ₹31.7 crore during the Dussehra weekend. Despite a dip in earnings, it bounced back, amassing nearly ₹130 crore in 10 days.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

'Vettaiyan' maintains pace; collects nearly ₹130cr after 10 days

What's the story Rajinikanth's latest film Vettaiyan witnessed a significant jump in its box office collection on the second Saturday. The film almost doubled its earnings from the previous day, collecting approximately ₹4.25 crore net in India. This jump has taken the total collection to ₹129 crore net after 10 days, according to the trade website Sacnilk.

Collection fluctuation

'Vettaiyan' experienced a dip before rebounding

Vettaiyan had a solid opening with ₹31.7 crore collection over Dussehra weekend. However, the earnings witnessed a major drop thereafter, recording its lowest single-day business on the second Friday with just ₹2.6 crore net in India. The downward trend was reversed on the second Saturday as audiences flocked to theaters in bigger numbers. The film was released on October 10.

Film's theme

'Vettaiyan' explores encounter killings in India

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan explores the sensitive subject of encounter killings in India. The film was aggressively marketed ahead of its release and showed great promise at the box office. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles and is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.