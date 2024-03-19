Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 05:13 pm Mar 19, 2024

What's the story On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video﻿ announced an impressive array of original films and series for their South India portfolio at an annual event. The event was graced by approximately 100 notable figures from the entertainment industry. The unveiled projects include the suspenseful drama Arabia Kadali, the children's adventure Snakes and Ladder, the celebrity chat show The Rana Connection, and the chilling crime series Inspector Rishi. Take a look.

Arabia Kadali is a gripping Telugu suspense drama that tells the story of fishermen from competing villages who inadvertently wander into international waters. It stars Satya Dev and Anandhi in pivotal roles. This aside, a Tamil adventure Snakes and Ladder is coming your way! It centers on four impulsive children attempting to conceal an accident. It features a diverse ensemble cast including Naveen Chandra, Muthu Kumar, Nandaa, and Srinda, among others.

A must-watch addition is The Rana Connection—a talk show steered by renowned actor Rana Daggubati. Hosted by Daggubati, the talk show will spotlight his peers and colleagues from the Indian film industry. With Daggubati leading the conversation, viewers can anticipate engaging dialogues and revelations. Another notable addition is Gangs Kuruthi Punal—a Tamil historical action drama that explores power dynamics within a city's first organized gang. It stars Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, and Nimisha Sajayan.

Prime Video unveiled an enticing trailer for its highly anticipated Tamil Original horror crime drama series, Inspector Rishi. Created by Nandhini JS, the series stars actor Chandra in the lead role, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel. Scheduled to premiere on March 29, the 10-episode series promises a captivating viewing experience.

Prime Video also announced the second season of Naga Chaitanya's Dhootha. Other pan-Indian announcements were Mirzapur Season 3, Panchayat Season 3, The Family Man Season 3, and Pataal Lok Season 2. Additionally, Prime Video unveiled new web series including Call Me Bae, The Tribe, Gulkanda Tales, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Janta Band, promising an exciting lineup in 2024.