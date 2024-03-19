Next Article

Salman Khan to collaborate with 'Ghajini' director AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss on 'unsuccessful' collaboration with Salman Khan 5yrs ago

By Tanvi Gupta 04:50 pm Mar 19, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Renowned Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss is gearing up to join forces with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for an upcoming cinematic venture. In an exclusive interview, Murugadoss disclosed that the pair had initially discussed the script five years prior but were unable to move forward due to unforeseen circumstances. Recently, Khan expressed his eagerness to revisit the project and commence work immediately after a fresh narration.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On March 12, Khan took to social media to announce his collaboration with filmmaker Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for his next film project, slated for an Eid 2025 release. The Bollywood icon expressed his enthusiasm, stating its uniqueness and his anticipation for the journey ahead. This isn't the first time Khan has teamed up with Nadiadwala; their previous successful ventures include Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick.

Statement

'Expect to see a new side of Khan': Murugadoss

Speaking to ETimes, Murugadoss discussed the forthcoming partnership, which is anticipated to deliver a film brimming with action and adrenaline-fueled sequences. He stated, "In addition to high-octane action sequences, it will be packed with emotions and also carry a powerful social message. It will be a pan-Indian film." Murugadoss also teased audiences, saying, "You can expect to see a new side of Khan in this film."

Upcoming projects

Film is reportedly mounted on Rs. 400cr budget

With a jaw-dropping budget of Rs. 400cr, this yet-untitled film is set to be Nadiadwala's most ambitious project, Pinkvilla reported. The film will reportedly be shot in picturesque locations like Portugal and other parts of Europe, as well as in India. Out of all the scripts Khan had received in the past year, "the Murugadoss film is something that excited him the most, leading him to put the film on priority," a source stated.

About the director

Murugadoss is currently occupied with directing Sivakarthikeyan's film

While the details about the project are tightly wrapped, the director, in the interview, mentioned his intention to kickstart this project once he concludes his ongoing film with Sivakarthikeyan, SK23. Apart from his work in the Tamil film industry, Murugadoss made a mark in Bollywood with Aamir Khan-led Ghajini (2008), which was a Hindi remake of his eponymous Tamil film. Additionally, he directed the Hindi remake of Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, headlined by Akshay Kumar.