Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser date out

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 23, 2023, 03:17 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser release date is out

Salman Khan fans are definitely on cloud nine after the makers announced the teaser launch date of Khan's much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The teaser will be launched on Wednesday (January 25), said the makers on social media while announcing the news. Khan has some power-packed films lined up in 2023 and this one has created some good buzz.

Stellar cast headlining the project

The film will show Khan in a new avatar and it is being helmed by Farhad Samji. The cast includes some big names like Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Ram Charan, boxer Vijender Singh, and many more. The film is written by Khan's frequent collaborator Sajid Nadiadwala and it is a remake of Tamil film Veeram. It is aiming for a summer release.

Trailer will be most likely released with 'Pathaan'

The announcement post clearly states that the teaser will be out in theaters and we all know Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is headed for release on Wednesday. So, apart from appearing in Pathaan as Tiger, Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser will also find a window before Pathaan begins. This week is going to be huge for fans of both Khans!