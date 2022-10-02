Entertainment

Ram Charan onboard Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 02, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan' is expected to be released in December this year.

Telugu star Ram Charan shot to global stardom and amassed a huge fan base in India and worldwide after the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR. While he is awaiting the release of his next film with Shankar, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has now revealed that Charan will have a special cameo in his upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

After the success of the 2022 pan-India film RRR, Ram Charan's appearance in a movie film is noteworthy and an unexpected surprise.

It is a welcome move as it will help the Khan starrer will attract non-Hindi audiences, too. This also comes at the right time in a bid to put an end to the North-South debates that are still making the headlines.

Information Khan announced the news while promoting 'GodFather'

The news about Charan's cameo role in the upcoming movie was announced by the Wanted actor himself. On Saturday, the Hindi trailer of megastar Chiranjeevi's next Telugu film GodFather—in which Khan has a cameo—was launched in Mumbai. The event was graced by Chiranjeevi and Khan, among others. Talking to the press during the event, Khan revealed the news of Charan's cameo in his movie.

Details Everything to know about 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal, to name a few. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is eying a December 2022 release. Khan has also bankrolled the movie. In August, his first look from the film was revealed, while the title was announced in September.

Updates 'GodFather' to be released on October 5

Meanwhile, GodFather is gearing up for release on October 5 (Dussehra), clashing with Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost at the box office, which is also releasing on the same day. Directed by Mohan Raja, the Chiranjeevi starrer also has Nayanthara in a pivotal role. GodFather is the Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer, which was led by Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.