Entertainment

'Laal Singh Chaddha' joins Aamir Khan's lowest-rated films on IMDb

'Laal Singh Chaddha' joins Aamir Khan's lowest-rated films on IMDb

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 12, 2022, 05:58 pm 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' hit the theaters on Thursday.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC) has joined the list of Khan's lowest-rated movies on IMDb. With a rating of 4.2/10, LSC has joined the list of Khan's films with poor ratings such as Mela and Dhoom 3, both of which were massively panned. As far as LSC is concerned, it's receiving mixed reactions from critics and fans.

Data Khan's 'Mela' has the lowest IMDb rating

With 3.6 stars out of 10, Mela is Khan's lowest-rated film on IMDb, while Dhoom 3 has 5.3 stars. Love Love Love (4.8), Daulat Ki Jung (5.1), and Aatank Hi Aatank (4.6), are the other films of the actor that have low IMDb ratings.

Context Why does this story matter?

With LSC, Khan made his comeback after about four years.

This film was expected to perform well at the box office.

Also, almost all the recent Bollywood films have been facing a similar fate except a few like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

If LSC fails, it will be a huge blow to the actor as well as Bollywood.

Box office How is the film performing box office-wise?

As far as the box office is concerned, LSC is not meeting the expectations. Having locked horns with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, LSC made around Rs. 10-11cr on Day 1. There are reports that suggest that the film is not performing well in the Hindi belt. The upcoming long weekend might change the fate of the film as it could witness more footfalls.

Updates Exhibitors canceled shows due to low turnout on Friday

While the IMDb rating is a worrying factor, what's more concerning is the exhibitors' decision to cancel almost 1,300 shows on Friday. Raksha Bandhan and LSC were showing in more than 10,000 shows across the country on its opening day. But the occupancy was as low as 10-12 people in several shows. About 1,000 shows of Raksha Bandhan were also canceled.

Details All you need to know about 'LSC'

Directed by Advait Chandan, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the leading lady in LSC. Telugu star Naga Chaitanya made his debut Bollywood appearance with the film, while Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance. It is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Robert Zemeckis helmed the Oscar-winning film.

Poll Which film would you rather watch?