Entertainment

'Laal Singh Chaddha,' 'Raksha Bandhan': Box office Day 1 collections

'Laal Singh Chaddha,' 'Raksha Bandhan': Box office Day 1 collections

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 12, 2022, 11:35 am 2 min read

Both 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' hit the theaters on Thursday.

It was a big day for Bollywood on Thursday as two of the highly anticipated projects hit the theaters. After several delays and postponements, Laal Singh Chaddha premiered on August 11, locking horns with Raksha Bandhan amid huge fanfare. So, how did the films perform on their opening day? Did the massive boycott campaigns affect the audience pull of the Bollywood superstars?

Context Why does this story matter?

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan marks the actor's third outing in 2022.

His previous two films, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj were disasters at the box office.

So, this film's success is important for him.

Laal Singh Chaddha on the other hand marks Aamir Khan's come back to the big screens after about four years.

So, both films are significant.

#1 How was 'Laal Singh Chaddha' received?

The opening day of Laal Singh Chaddha fetched the makers Rs. 10-11 crore. Though it had a slow start in the morning, the film saw more footfalls post afternoon which helped in a double-digit figure record. Disappointingly, it did not perform well in the Hindi circuits. Its performance in the metro cities over the weekend is expected to give it a reasonable business.

#2 'Raksha Bandhan' recorded lower collection than Kumar's previous films

Raksha Bandhan starring Kumar had a pretty bad opening day as it minted Rs. 8cr, which is lesser than his previous movies Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey. Though the film showed more progress than Laal Singh Chaddha post afternoon, its box office figures are worrisome. Will Raksha Bandhan face the same fate as Kumar's previous films? Only time will answer.

Details All you need to know about the movies

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. It's a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump and marked Telugu star Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. Raksha Bandhan stars Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady and is directed by Aanand L Rai. Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur played key supporting roles in it.