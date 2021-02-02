Staying glued to our phones is something we are all guilty of, but Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has decided to do something about it. It has been reported that the actor has shut down his phone until he completes work on his next - Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor wants to concentrate on his professional and personal life. Here are more details on this.

Details All correspondence to be handled by his team

A source told IANS, "Khan feels that he is addicted by his cellphone and that's impacting his personal and professional space. Hence, he has decided to go incognito and operate like in the older days (sic)." "Even his social media accounts now will be managed by the team until the release of Laal Singh Chaddha," the source further informed.

Details Khan wants to concentrate on finishing 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Recently, Khan took a break from Laal Singh Chaddha's filming to shoot a cameo for his friend, Amin Hajee's directorial debut Koi Jaane Na, in Jaipur. But the actor is now back on sets and wants to wrap it up as soon as possible and get started with the post-production of the movie. The film is expected to hit the theaters on Christmas 2021.

Movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a remake of 'Forrest Gump'

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, which was based on a 1986 novel by Winston Groom. Forrest Gump had swept the 1994 Academy Awards taking home six Oscar awards. The Hindi remake is being directed by Advait Chandan and also stars actor Kareena Kapoor in a lead role opposite Khan. Khan is also co-producing this movie.

