Bollywood star Aamir Khan is in talks with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna for a sports film, according to reports. The yet-untitled project is said to be an interesting concoction of sports infused with the elements of humor and emotion. Interestingly, Aamir has done pretty well with sports films in the past, such as Dangal and Lagaan. Here is more on this.

Details Not a quintessential sports film, says source

A source told Pinkvilla, "It's not a quintessential sport film, but something very 'special.' One can bracket it as an inspirational slice of life sport film and it falls right in the alley of brand Aamir (sic)." The film will be produced by Sony Pictures India, and its screenplay is being adapted from a Spanish film, the report informs.

Details Aamir has reportedly 'loved the concept'

The source further added, "The screenplay of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan followed the Aamir Khan narrative of LED (Laughter, Emotion, Drama) and the actor is himself a fan of the film." "The two had met even before to discuss a subject, but things didn't fall in place. But now, Aamir is in advanced talks with the director for his next (sic)," added the source.

Do you know? Prasanna, the director behind 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'

Prasanna had directed the Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham, which was released on December 7, 2013, and received critical acclaim. In 2017, he remade the film in Hindi, with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Other projects Aamir currently working on 'Laal Singh Chaddha'