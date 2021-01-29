Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama to be directed by Sai Kabir. According to reports, the yet-untitled project is not a biopic and reportedly many prominent actors will be a part of the movie. The film's scripting is currently in the final stages. Here are more details on this.

Details Ranaut called Gandhi 'the most iconic leader'

Making the announcement, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, "Happy to announce my dear friend Sai Kabir and I are collaborating on a political drama. Produced by Manikarnika Films. Written and Directed by Sai Kabir (sic)." In a statement, the actor has called Gandhi "the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics (sic)."

Details Not a biopic of Indira Gandhi, she clarified

Ranaut added in her statement, "Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film." "To be precise, a political drama that will help my generation to understand socio-political landscape of current India (sic)," she said. She added the film is based on a book.

Twitter Post Ranaut shares throwback picture dressed as Gandhi

This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen. https://t.co/ankkaNevH2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2021

Movie Film to cover several significant events from Indian history

The period film will be mounted on a large scale and will have many actors portraying political leaders such as Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Morarji Desai, and Lal Bahadur Shastri, among others. It is being said that it will cover a number of significant events from Indian political history, including the National Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

