Actor Kangana Ranaut had recently announced the sequel to her directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. As the first part of Manikarnika clocked two years of release on January 25, she said that she would direct the second movie too unless she finds someone better for the job. Here are more details on this.

Quote What did Kangana say?

In an interview with The Times of India, the actor said, "I have delivered a Rs. 100 crore film as a director with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi." "The pressure is a lot but I do believe that I can do a lot. So, I'm looking for someone to direct but if not then I am there, I will definitely do it," she added.

Film A brief about 'Manikarnika's sequel

Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, the second film in the franchise, will revolve around the life of Queen Didda, the first woman ruler of Kashmir, who is also described as the "Cleopatra of Kashmir." However, soon after the movie's announcement, author Ashish Kaul, who wrote the book Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir, had accused Kangana of copyright infringement.

History The franchise has been mired in controversy

For the unversed, the first installment of the Manikarnika franchise had been mired in controversy. The movie's co-director Krish has time and again alleged that he left the project midway due to Kangana's interference. Kangana, on the other hand, has claimed that she stepped in only after he left. Both were eventually given credit as co-directors.

Other movies What else is Kangana up to?