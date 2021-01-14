-
Kangana to star in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'Last updated on Jan 14, 2021, 05:53 pm
-
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to star in the second leg of the Manikarnika franchise titled, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.
The movie will revolve around the life of Didda, the first woman ruler of Kashmir, also known as the "Cleopatra of Kashmir."
The movie will be jointly produced by Ranaut and Kamal Jain.
Here is more on this.
-
-
Details
Film expected to go on floors in January 2022
-
Reportedly, the movie is expected to go on floors in January 2022.
Sources close to the development have revealed that the movie will be mounted on a large scale.
"The new film will be bigger and mounted on an international scale...The idea is to bring forgotten woman heroes who have constructed the true identity of Bharat (sic)," a source was quoted as saying.
-
Do you know?
Who was Queen Didda?
-
One of the few women monarchs in Indian history, Didda was the ruler of Kashmir, who reigned for around five decades in the 10th and 11th centuries. She first ruled as a regent for her son and grandsons and later as a sole monarch.
-
Movie
What was 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' all about?
-
The first leg of the Manikarnika franchise - Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi had created a lot of buzz.
Starring Ranaut in the lead role, the movie was based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai.
It also featured actors Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.
It was jointly directed by Ranaut and filmmaker Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.
-
Controversy
'Manikarnika' was surrounded by controversies
-
Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi had been mired in controversy.
Ranaut was accused of taking control of the movie and re-shooting large portions of it.
Co-director Jagarlamudi has time and again called out Ranaut's behavior during the making of the film.
"I am sick and tired of Kangana and the whole controversy," he had said in an earlier interview.
-
Information
Ranaut has several projects coming up
-
Apart from the second instalment of the Manikarnika franchise, Ranaut has several other exciting projects coming up. The actor, who recently wrapped up the shooting of the biopic Thalaivi, is all set to be seen in movies such as Tejas and Dhaakad.