Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to star in the second leg of the Manikarnika franchise titled, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. The movie will revolve around the life of Didda, the first woman ruler of Kashmir, also known as the "Cleopatra of Kashmir." The movie will be jointly produced by Ranaut and Kamal Jain. Here is more on this.

Details Film expected to go on floors in January 2022

Reportedly, the movie is expected to go on floors in January 2022. Sources close to the development have revealed that the movie will be mounted on a large scale. "The new film will be bigger and mounted on an international scale...The idea is to bring forgotten woman heroes who have constructed the true identity of Bharat (sic)," a source was quoted as saying.

Do you know? Who was Queen Didda?

One of the few women monarchs in Indian history, Didda was the ruler of Kashmir, who reigned for around five decades in the 10th and 11th centuries. She first ruled as a regent for her son and grandsons and later as a sole monarch.

Movie What was 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' all about?

The first leg of the Manikarnika franchise - Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi had created a lot of buzz. Starring Ranaut in the lead role, the movie was based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai. It also featured actors Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. It was jointly directed by Ranaut and filmmaker Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.

Controversy 'Manikarnika' was surrounded by controversies

Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi had been mired in controversy. Ranaut was accused of taking control of the movie and re-shooting large portions of it. Co-director Jagarlamudi has time and again called out Ranaut's behavior during the making of the film. "I am sick and tired of Kangana and the whole controversy," he had said in an earlier interview.

Information Ranaut has several projects coming up