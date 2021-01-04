Starting the new year on a bright note, film director Ali Abbas Zafar has tied the knot in a private ceremony. While the filmmaker has not revealed the identity of his wife, he shared a picture of them holding hands and captioned it "Bismillah" followed by a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Zafar's fans and colleagues have been showering congratulatory messages on his post. Here's more.

Details Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and others shower congratulations

Soon after the filmmaker posted the beautiful picture from his wedding ceremony, his fans and friends from the film fraternity started showering well wishes upon the couple. Actor Katrina Kaif wrote, "Congratulations to u both (sic)," while her sister Isabelle also congratulated the couple. Actor and comedian Sunil Grover, who will be seen in Zafar's upcoming project Tandav, penned, "Congratulationssssssssss!"

Instagram Post Here is the post by Zafar

Movies Zafar is gearing up for his first superhero flick

Zafar, who last directed Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, is now all set to direct a superhero flick, with Kaif in the lead role. The movie, that has been reportedly titled Super Soldier, will be India's first female-led superhero film. According to reports, the film will be shot in various locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Poland, and Georgia, among others.

Series He will soon make digital debut with 'Tandav'

After delivering several hits on the big screen, Zafar is marking his digital debut, Tandav, which will be released on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video on January 15. The series features Saif Ali Khan, along with Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias and Dino Morea. Zafar earlier called working for a digital platform as "creatively liberating."

Quote 'On OTT, it is like having eight or ten films'

"In filmmaking, there's a certain time frame, the first and the second half. But on OTT, it is like having eight or ten films. It's creatively liberating as you can do what you want to in truest and the most honest way," he told PTI.

Work A brief about his film career