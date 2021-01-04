-
04 Jan 2021
'Ek Tha Tiger' director Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
Starting the new year on a bright note, film director Ali Abbas Zafar has tied the knot in a private ceremony.
While the filmmaker has not revealed the identity of his wife, he shared a picture of them holding hands and captioned it "Bismillah" followed by a heart emoji.
Meanwhile, Zafar's fans and colleagues have been showering congratulatory messages on his post.
Here's more.
Details
Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and others shower congratulations
Soon after the filmmaker posted the beautiful picture from his wedding ceremony, his fans and friends from the film fraternity started showering well wishes upon the couple.
Actor Katrina Kaif wrote, "Congratulations to u both (sic)," while her sister Isabelle also congratulated the couple.
Actor and comedian Sunil Grover, who will be seen in Zafar's upcoming project Tandav, penned, "Congratulationssssssssss!"
Instagram Post
Here is the post by Zafar
A post shared by aliabbaszafar
Movies
Zafar is gearing up for his first superhero flick
Zafar, who last directed Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, is now all set to direct a superhero flick, with Kaif in the lead role.
The movie, that has been reportedly titled Super Soldier, will be India's first female-led superhero film.
According to reports, the film will be shot in various locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Poland, and Georgia, among others.
Series
He will soon make digital debut with 'Tandav'
After delivering several hits on the big screen, Zafar is marking his digital debut, Tandav, which will be released on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video on January 15.
The series features Saif Ali Khan, along with Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias and Dino Morea.
Zafar earlier called working for a digital platform as "creatively liberating."
Quote
'On OTT, it is like having eight or ten films'
"In filmmaking, there's a certain time frame, the first and the second half. But on OTT, it is like having eight or ten films. It's creatively liberating as you can do what you want to in truest and the most honest way," he told PTI.
Work
A brief about his film career
For the unversed, Zafar had started his film career with the romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011.
After that, he directed a number of blockbusters such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, all starring Salman Khan in the lead.
Last year, he turned producer with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter-starrer action comedy movie Khaali Peeli.