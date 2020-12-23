Television actor Donal Bisht has opened up about a horrifying incident from her early acting days. In a recent interview, she claimed that when she was trying to enter the entertainment industry, a filmmaker offered her role in lieu of sexual favor. Bisht also talked about her struggles of making it in the industry on her own. Here's more on this.

Details 'He asked me to sleep with him for a role'

Bisht revealed that during her early days in the industry, she got an offer from a production house. Even as everything was finalized, the actor was dropped from the project at the last minute. Sharing another incident, she told Mumbai Mirror, "A filmmaker, who was apparently from the south film industry, asked me to sleep with him for a role."

Quote She lodged a complaint against the filmmaker

"I immediately filed a police complaint against the person because I worship my work. Even though the struggle will be a bit more, I was sure that I will only make my way into the industry in the right way," she further told the publication.

Effect These incidents left me shattered: Bisht

While Bisht boldly stood up for herself, the incidents left an impact. "These incidents left me shattered. It was only when I actually moved to Mumbai that I realized that there may be a couple of bad people, but the whole industry and the whole city is not wrong. I have met some of the most amazing people here," she said in the interview.

Past Cried when I was a journalist: Bisht on career change

Bisht had started her career as a journalist in Delhi before entering the entertainment industry. She stated, "When I actually started working as a journalist, I realized that this is not something that I want to do all my life." "I used to cry in my studio or whenever I was at my desk thinking what am I doing with my life," she added.

Work A brief about Donal Bisht's career