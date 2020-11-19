Taapsee Pannu is on a roll! After entertaining her fans with movies like Thappad, Saandh Ki Aankh, and Mission Mangal, she is now all set to treat movie buffs with a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. In a recent interaction, the actor revealed that she will soon begin training for the sports film. Here's more on this.

Training She will undergo rigorous training for the film

The 33-year-old actor will undergo rigorous cricket training for three months. For portraying the role of Mithali in Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee revealed that she would continue practising the sport for the entire duration of the sports-drama flick. Shedding light on the upcoming project, Taapsee told Mid-Day that she "will be breathing cricket" in the new year.

Quote 'Will kick-off cricket training after December'

"Most of my races for Rashmi Rocket will be filmed in December. As soon as the races are done, I will kick off my three-month cricket training before I start shooting for the film," Taapsee said about her plan.

Break Taapsee to take a mini break after filming her movies

The actor further revealed that she intends to take a small break after February. She shared that she will squeeze in a break after wrapping up filming for Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta. "Once I finish filming Looop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket by February, I will head out for a few days," she told the publication.

Other projects Other projects in the pipeline