Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to make his comeback with Pathan, was recently spotted donning an all-new look outside the Yash Raj studios in Mumbai. Pictures of the superstar went viral on Wednesday, with fans speculating that he has finally kicked-off work on the action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 movie Zero.

SRK's comeback movie also stars Deepika and John

While there is no official announcement on the film's schedule yet, it was earlier reported that SRK would begin work on the project this month. The star was seen sporting long hair and wearing sunglasses, as he stepped out of his car. As per reports, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also soon join the film's shooting.

Interestingly, Salman also has a cameo in 'Pathan'

It was recently reported that Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in Pathan. Interestingly, he will reprise his role as Tiger from the popular Ek Tha Tiger film series in SRK's much-awaited flick.

Just felt like taking time out, SRK had earlier said

SRK's last film Zero turned out to be a box office debacle and was also panned by critics. After that movie, he took a self-imposed sabbatical from the big screen. "I have no film with me right now...I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books," he had earlier told Filmfare in an interaction.

