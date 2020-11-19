Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil over her controversial statement on bursting firecrackers. The police officer had said that bursting firecrackers on Diwali is not a Hindu tradition as there is no mention of it in religious scriptures and epics. Following her remarks, Kangana put a series of tweets to slam the officer. Here's more on this.

Context What exactly did Roopa say?

On November 14, Roopa, who is Home Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, had tweeted a link to a Facebook post, writing, "My contemplative piece on crackers, the government ban and people's behaviour (sic)." In her long Facebook post, she said, "Crackers were not there during early and later Vedic age; there is no mention of crackers in our epics and puranas (sic)."

Criticism 'Tired of being treated like a slave in my country'

Launching a rant against the IPS officer, Kangana tweeted, "Sick and tired of being treated like a slave in my own country, we can't celebrate our festivals, can't speak the truth and defend our ancestors, we can't condemn terrorism." "What is the point of such a shameful enslaved life controlled by the keepers of darkness," she added.

Twitter Post Shame on you, she wrote

Government appoints people like @D_Roopa_IPS to protect fundamental rights of commoners, but look at her obnoxious ignorance like a sore looser she became so vengeful that if she couldn’t win the arguments with facts she simply got @TIinExile eliminated.Shame on you @D_Roopa_IPS https://t.co/6MP0lXxX9w — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Quote 'Her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence'

"Side effects of reservations, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don't heal they only hurt, I don't know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence (sic)," Kangana added in another tweet.

Twitter Post Living off on tax money: Kangana on Roopa

Living off on tax money, these cops are answerable for arm twisting commoners, it’s a valid question rather than taking people’s complaints and assisting them, why is @D_Roopa_IPS indulging in time pass trolling that too in working hours threatening and intimidating youngsters. https://t.co/b9O7clFzTe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Details IPS officer slammed by netizens too

Kangana concluded her series of tweets by writing, "She should be suspended. Such cops are a shame in the name of police force. We can't let her get her evil ways (sic)." However, Kangana was not the only one to criticize the IPS officer. Roopa also faced the wrath of fellow Twitter users after her remarks surrounding the bursting of firecrackers surfaced.

Controversy Twitter suspended 'True Indology' amid spat with Roopa

Many users called Roopa's remarks an "attack on Hindu culture." Notably, a popular Twitter handle by the name of "True Indology" was suspended after its account holder got into a war of words with the IPS officer over the origin of firecrackers. After it was suspended, many came out in the account holder's support, using the trend #BringBackTrueIndology.

Information Firecrackers were banned in several states this Diwali